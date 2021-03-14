Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Appears In Court To Face New Charge Of ‘Propaganda Against Iran’

NAZANIN ZAGHARI-RATCLIFFE Appears In Iranian Court To Face A New Charge Of ‘Propaganda Against Iran’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, said she has appeared today, Sunday 14, in an Iranian court, on a new charge of “propaganda against Iran”.

Mr Kermani said she “was fine and calm at the court session”, and that “the trial was held in a calm atmosphere. The final defence was taken. Legally, the court should announce the verdict in a week but it is up to the judge. I am very hopeful that she will be acquitted”.

Tulip Siddiq, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP tweeted, “No verdict was given but it should be delivered within a week”, while her husband Richard was less optimistic, saying that with it being Iranian new year holiday, the verdict would more likely take two to three weeks.

Mr Ratcliffe also said he would be “very surprised” if his wife was acquitted, describing her court hearing as “coming to the end of a long ordeal”, adding, “We have had some ups and downs – often on the same day”.

“Sometimes there are very bleak moments but we are lifted through those moments by the people are around us. But until she is home I don’t think we will rest”, he concluded.

The 42-year-old British-Iranian aid worker was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016, while taking her infant daughter to see her parents, and accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, something which her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a charity, and her family, have always denied.

