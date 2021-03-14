Mozart-Schubert Concert With The Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra.

On Sunday, March 28, at 7pm, the fourth concert of the 2020-21 season of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra will take place at the Torrevieja Auditorium. Piano Concerto No. 21 will be performed, along with Svetlana Berezhnaya, one of the best Russian pianists and organists on the current scene, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 D. 485.

Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 was completed on March 9, 1785, and premiered a day later in Vienna, in a concert promoted by Mozart himself. The second movement was very popular as a result of its appearance in the Swedish film “Elvira Madigan” (1967), to the point that the concert is often known by that name.

Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 D. 485 was completed in 1816, although it was premiered in Vienna in 1841 (13 years after the composer’s death). The work is heavily influenced by Mozart, reflecting the great admiration that Schubert felt for him.

It is an optimistic work, closer to chamber music than symphonic music, originally conceived to be performed by the small family orchestra conducted by the violinist Otto Hartwig, with the instruments available to him, but even so, it is considered one of his most elaborate instrumental pieces.

Tickets cost between €10 – €25 and can be purchased via www.bacantix.com – just seach Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra.

