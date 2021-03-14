Mijas Resident Wins €2,000 a Month for the Next 10 Years

A MIJAS resident has won €2,000 a month for the next 10 years.
The resident in Mijas won €2,000 a month for 10 years in a prize worth €240,000.
The winner of Once’s ‘Sueldazo’ prize will now be paid the monthly sum after winning the weekend draw.
Mario Montero, who has been an ONCE vendor for the last three years in Mijas Pueblo, sold the winning ticket. Speaking about the win, he told one publication: “It is an immense joy for a person that is dedicated to tourism and now there is no tourism.
He added: “I’ve thought about it a lot of times that I was going to give the award, a lot. It has been a beautiful awakening, as if it had been my turn. I’m yelling it all over the place.
“It is an enormous joy and more today than a year ago of all this situation that we live.”
Following the Mijas win, it emerged during the same draw a person in Velez Malaga won €20,000, while the rest of the prizes were won in Cataluña.
The ONCE weekend draws offers several €300,000 prizes, as well as four prizes of €2,000 a month for 10 years. Fifty-four €20,000 prizes are also handed out.
