A MIJAS resident has won €2,000 a month for the next 10 years.

The resident in Mijas won €2,000 a month for 10 years in a prize worth €240,000.

The winner of Once’s ‘Sueldazo’ prize will now be paid the monthly sum after winning the weekend draw.

-- Advertisement --



Mario Montero, who has been an ONCE vendor for the last three years in Mijas Pueblo, sold the winning ticket. Speaking about the win, he told one publication: “It is an immense joy for a person that is dedicated to tourism and now there is no tourism.

He added: “I’ve thought about it a lot of times that I was going to give the award, a lot. It has been a beautiful awakening, as if it had been my turn. I’m yelling it all over the place.

“It is an enormous joy and more today than a year ago of all this situation that we live.”

Following the Mijas win, it emerged during the same draw a person in Velez Malaga won €20,000, while the rest of the prizes were won in Cataluña.

The ONCE weekend draws offers several €300,000 prizes, as well as four prizes of €2,000 a month for 10 years. Fifty-four €20,000 prizes are also handed out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mijas Resident Wins €2,000 a Month for the Next 10 Years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.