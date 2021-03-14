MERSEYSIDE passenger train derails causing a huge amount of damage to the station

An investigation has been launched at Kirby station after a Merseyside train smashed through the buffer stop – designed to prevent it running off the track – causing a huge amount of damage on Saturday evening, March 13. The train, heading to Liverpool from Knowsley, was carrying 12 passengers and two staff at the time of the accident. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, but the driver was transferred to Aintree Hospital as a precaution. The other staff and passengers were checked over by medics at the scene but were all deemed to be safe and well.

The same can’t be said for the station, however, as social media footage from the scene shows the accident caused a significant amount of destruction, with concrete and other debris littering the tracks and platform.

-- Advertisement --



A Merseyrail spokesperson said: “A full investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident and Kirkby station will remain closed until further notice.”

A spokesman for the British Transport Police added: ‘We were called to Kirkby railway station, Merseyside, at 7.01pm today following reports that a train derailed while travelling into the station.

‘Officers, paramedics and fire services attended – thankfully no one sustained serious injuries. ‘Enquiries are ongoing and we are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the incident.’

National posted an update stating that disruption would continue at Kirby station most likely impacting all trains until at least the end of Sunday, March 14.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Merseyside Train Derails Causing Huge Amount Of Damage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.