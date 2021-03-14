Meghan Markle ‘Would Consider Running For President’ If Joe Biden Rules Out A Second Term.

Meghan Markle is understood to be networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams, according to one Labour source. US constitutional experts responded that she would have to renounce her title if she wanted to hold public office in the United States because it would clash with the US oath of allegiance.

According to The Mirror, a senior Labour figure, who is a veteran of Tony Blair’s Downing Street team with strong links to Washington, claims the Duchess of Sussex has been networking with senior Democrats.

She is looking to build a campaign, as well as fundraising teams, for any potential campaign, the source said. The suggestion comes following global recognition for the Oprah Winfrey interview she gave with her husband Prince Harry, breaking silence over their struggles – such as dealing with suicidal thoughts and racist comments – as part of the Royal Family.

According to a “close friend” of the Duchess of Sussex, her political aspirations remain. “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” the source told Vanity Fair. “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

Another source who works with Markle refuted the implication, telling the paper, “While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself.”

