IF you start to see members of the Marbella Local Police in uniform looking at computer tablets, they are probably not playing SWAT 4 but checking car number plates.

Marbella Council has approved the purchase of these tablets using European funds in order to ensure that its police force is able to be as efficient as possible in today’s new technological world.

Apart from identifying number plates and their owners from across a European wide data base, they will also have quicker and easier communication with their counterparts in the National Police as well as the 112 Emergency Service.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, they will be in constant contact with the Local Police headquarters and will have the additional facility of being able to record what is happening on the spot which may be used as evidence and should cut down on paper work.

All of this will be made possible thanks to access to existing police computer and communication channels but to take things a step further, the Marbella Council has also approved the development of a new computer programme which will specifically take into account the needs of the Marbella Local Police Force.

In the past four years, the Council has spent around €4 million in development of new technology and recognises the importance of continuing to be completely up to date in this specialised area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marbella Local Police to keep taking tablets when on duty”.