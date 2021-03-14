MAN storms Barcelona police station with toy guns and a grenade

A man of Maghreb origin with mental health problems attempted to storm the police station of the Mossos d’Esquadra in Vic, Barcelona on Saturday night, March 13 brandishing toy weapons. The man, who was known to police, walked into the station wearing a gun belt around his waist with two toy pistols and carried a hand grenade.

Before he was tackled by the office at the door, and others who came from inside to help, the individual threw the grenade into the building. According to digital news outlet El Caso de El Nacional, agents from Tedax of the Catalan police were called in to examine the grenade, but confirmed that the device was also a fake.

The suspect has been detained and awaits a court date; given that he has known mental health problems and had previous run-ins with police, officials have ruled out an attempted act of terrorism and the individual may yet be transferred to a psychiatric facility.

The event follows an attack on the Vic Police Station just two weeks ago by anti-establishment youths protesting the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, at which time agents were on their highest alert level. Riots broke out across the country in support of the incarcerated musician, who was jailed for promoting terrorism and insulting the crown through his music and social media posts.

