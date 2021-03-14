Man Storms Barcelona Police Station With Toy Guns

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Man Storms Barcelona Police Station With Toy Guns
Man Storms Barcelona Police Station With Toy Guns Image Credit: Jason Rogers, Wikipedia

MAN storms Barcelona police station with toy guns and a grenade

A man of Maghreb origin with mental health problems attempted to storm the police station of the Mossos d’Esquadra in Vic, Barcelona on Saturday night, March 13 brandishing toy weapons. The man, who was known to police, walked into the station wearing a gun belt around his waist with two toy pistols and carried a hand grenade.

Before he was tackled by the office at the door, and others who came from inside to help, the individual threw the grenade into the building. According to digital news outlet El Caso de El Nacional, agents from Tedax of the Catalan police were called in to examine the grenade, but confirmed that the device was also a fake.

-- Advertisement --

The suspect has been detained and awaits a court date; given that he has known mental health problems and had previous run-ins with police, officials have ruled out an attempted act of terrorism and the individual may yet be transferred to a psychiatric facility.

The event follows an attack on the Vic Police Station just two weeks ago by anti-establishment youths protesting the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, at which time agents were on their highest alert level. Riots broke out across the country in support of the incarcerated musician, who was jailed for promoting terrorism and insulting the crown through his music and social media posts.

________________________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Storms Barcelona Police Station With Toy Guns”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous article28-Year-Old-Man Dies Following Marbella Crash
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here