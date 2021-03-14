MALAGA’S exports reached more than €1,300 million last year.

According to reports, Malaga’s exports last year reached €1,323 million.

The territorial delegate of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Malaga, Fernando Fernandez Tapia-Ruano, announced the news, saying the export figures represented 12 per cent of Andalucia’s food exports.

The main exported item were fresh subtropical fruits with a value of more than €347 million, 26.2 per cent of Malaga’s food exports. The subtropical sector exported 7.58 per cent more than in 2019.

Next was the olive oil sector, with more than €315 million in exports, 23.8 per cent of Malaga’s food exports. However, in this sector there was a drop in the exported value of 4.7 per cent compared to 2019.

A sector that has exported “excellently,” according to Fernandez Tapia-Ruano, has been that of meat products and their processed products, which at €298 million euros has grown 31.1 per cent over the previous year.

Malaga food imports stood at €769 million, eight per cent lower than in 2019.

The news comes after Malaga is expected to receive a large amount of tourists this summer, after it was revealed number of holiday searches for the Costa del Sol from Germans has increased by 20 per cent.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, speaking at the Berlin International Tourism fair, announced that searches for flights from German airports to travel to Malaga province have increased by 20 per cent, adding he had “full confidence that part of these 30,000 registered inquiries will bear fruit in the form of reservations.”

He said: “In the next three years it is estimated that there are more than 35 million Germans who want to come to Spain. At this fair we are going to see what the preferences of these potential tourists.”

