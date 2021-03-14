Lights, camera, inaction!

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Lights, camera, inaction!
CCTV: Callosas 16 cameras have never worked Photo credit: Pixabay

THE 16 CCTV cameras that Callosa town hall installed in February 2020 have never been used.

Intended to help with traffic management, they were also in plain sight to deter vandals but the local PSOE party, in opposition on Callosa council, complained that they were little more than “propaganda.”

Socialist spokesman Fran Macia called on Callosa mayor Manuel Martinez to start using the cameras as soon as possible.

-- Advertisement --

Contacted by the local Spanish media, Martinez explained that the CCTV cameras could not be put into service because they do not yet comply with data protection regulations.

“We are taking advantage of a Diputacion data-protection scheme, but until the cameras have been approved we cannot use them,” said the mayor, who was unable to name a date when the system would be working.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lights, camera, inaction!.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleStudy suggests there are more cat people in the world than dog lovers
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here