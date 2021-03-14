Lights, camera, inaction!

THE 16 CCTV cameras that Callosa town hall installed in February 2020 have never been used.

Intended to help with traffic management, they were also in plain sight to deter vandals but the local PSOE party, in opposition on Callosa council, complained that they were little more than “propaganda.”

Socialist spokesman Fran Macia called on Callosa mayor Manuel Martinez to start using the cameras as soon as possible.

Contacted by the local Spanish media, Martinez explained that the CCTV cameras could not be put into service because they do not yet comply with data protection regulations.

“We are taking advantage of a Diputacion data-protection scheme, but until the cameras have been approved we cannot use them,” said the mayor, who was unable to name a date when the system would be working.

