Inmate dies after a fight at a prison in Malaga.



THE victim was transferred by helicopter to the Regional Hospital of Malaga in “a very serious condition” after receiving numerous blows to the body and a severe head injury.

The Penitentiary Institution has opened an investigation after the fight on Friday, March 12, at Archidona prison in which the 39-year-old inmate “took a brutal beating from another prisoner”, reports Cadena SER.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Professional Association of Prison Officials, several wardens had managed to revive the victim, but he died in hospital the following morning.

The fight broke out in a ‘closed regime’ section of the prison where prisoners classed as ‘dangerous’ are held.

No further details have been released as an investigation is underway, but sources confirmed “several wardens” had to intervene to try to separate the two inmates, in which one suffered ‘fatal injuries’ and died hours after receiving medical attention.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Inmate dies after prison fight”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page. Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.