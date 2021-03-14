Harry And Meghan’s £10m Montecito Home Breached Twice By Intruder

HARRY AND MEGHAN’S £10m Montecito Home Breached Twice By The Same Intruder



A media report in America is claiming that a 37-year-old intruder by the name of Nickolas Brooks, was twice caught trespassing in the grounds of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s £10 million Montecito home during the Christmas period last year.

TMZ has reported that the man, who had allegedly driven from Ohio to Santa Barbara, was first caught in the grounds on December 24, 2020, and was let off by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officers with only a warning.

Then, apparently, he returned on December 26, and was arrested, reportedly charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing, but it’s unclear what he wanted, or why he went back a second time, or if the couple were even home at the time of his visits.

This report comes after Harry and Meghan had told Oprah during their interview last week about losing their security, accusing the royal family of failing to protect their son, and that the reason they made the mega-money deals with Netflix and Spotify was to enable them to be able to pay for their own private security.

Harry told Oprah, “That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us”.

