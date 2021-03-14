THE Guardia Civil has announced it has investigated more than 300 people after nearly 180 animals were found poisoned over the last year.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have said they carried out the investigations after discovering the animal poisonings.

Members of the Guardia Civil’s nature branch, Seprona, said they have arrested or investigated more than 300 people over the last year as part of their role preventing crimes against animals, discovering more than 1,200 prohibited hunting methods and nearly 180 animals that were poisoned.

During their investigations, officers also found explosives, firearms, silencers and drugs.

Police say the carried out more than 900 inspections last year in in hunting farms and livestock farms, investigating 337 people and detecting more than 2,600 administrative infractions and 320 crimes.

Among the crimes, they found several cases of endangered species being killed, as well as various animal poisonings.

In Cuidad Real, officers said they found several decapitated deer heads and deer heads in sacks were found in an abandoned house, as well as in which more animal heads were found with traces of blood, whose comparison with the Criminalistics laboratory established a correspondence between all the samples, being able to arrest two people.

Meanwhile, in Sevilla three people were arrested for killing endangered species of birds, and in Madrid officers found 83 dogs of different breeds kept in poor conditions.

The investigations carried out were part of the Spanish Action Plan against Illegal Trafficking and International Poaching of Wild Species (PLAN TIFIES) and the LIFE GUARDIANES DE LA NATURALEZA operation.

