THE Marenostrum Fuengirola music event will return in 2021, with some 30 artists, currently Spanish or Latino, due to appear between July and September.

The promised return of Lenny Kravitz is not now on the cards, although things may change over the coming months, but major artists booked include Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony as well as God Save the Queen.

Once again, it is the brainchild of the Fuengirola Council and will be sponsored by Unicaja Bank for the fourth year running with concerts taking place in the surroundings of Castle Sohail or a specially constructed stage on the beach front.

The concerts ran last year under strong hygiene and social distancing rules and according to Mayor Ana Mula “thanks to important and conscientious security measures, last year turned out to be a success and a demonstration that cultural events, in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, can be safe.”

A representative of the sponsoring bank, Fernando Ríos said that this type of event “responds to Unicaja Banco’s interest in strengthening support for the productive fabric and the sectors that promote economic development and employment, both in Andalucia in general and in the province of Malaga.”

In this regard, he has ensured that “the support” of the financial institution is constant for activities aimed at promoting culture and promoting music.

