Former Liverpool and Real Betis Player Mark Gonzalez Suffers Heart Attack aged 36.

Former Liverpool winger Mark Gonzalez, who joined the Reds in October 2005, is recovering after suffering a heart attack at the age of just 36, according to a report.

The retired winger, who was loaned out to Real Sociedad after the Anfield club struggled to gain a work permit for the Chilean, is said to be responding to treatment, according to AS.

They quote Gonzalez’s wife Maura Rivera as breaking the news on her Instagram account, saying: “The love of my life, my soul mate, what a shock you have given me.

“The past few nights have been terrible. Days filled with uncertainty, it’s been really frightening.

“I am writing this as you are still here with us and a little better – and because in many ways, the fact that you are still here with us, makes us cherish every moment we have together, family and above all, life itself.

“It’s amazing how everything can change from one moment to the next.

“Life can surprise us and test us, instil fear but with faith, strength and hope, we can come out of all of the bad moments.

“I want you to be with me forever, Mark.”

Gonzalez went on to make 36 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals before returning to Spain to join Real Betis in 2007 – where he played 44 games and scored 10 goals.

