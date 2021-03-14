Football Drama ‘Dribbling’ Ready to Entertain Elche.

WHEN Javi Cuesta is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who later turns up dead, the audience is led through a dramatic murder-mystery case at Elche’s Grand Theatre.

On Saturday, March 27, the comfortable world Javi Cuesta, one of the highest-paid footballers, collapses around him when, in the midst of tense transfer negotiations, a complaint is made against him – leading to accusations of rape becoming front-page news.

His agent Pedro Guillén does his best to control the situation for his reckless part-boy client but when Guillén’s attempts to buy the woman’s silence are rejected, her death a few days later looks highly suspicious.

Is Javi guilty of the abuse? Who has killed the young woman? Find out when you attend the theatre on March 27 at 7pm.

Tickets cost between €16 – €20 and can be purchased via Instanticket – search Dribbling.

