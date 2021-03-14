FERRERO GROUP moved production of their new ice-cream to Valencia

The Valencian Community is in for a sweet treat as confectionery giant Ferrero has announced the opening of a new production plant in the town of Alzira. The group, which produces family favourites such as Raffaello, Kinder, Nutella and Tic Tac will begin making three new signature ice-creams at the Valencian ICFC (Ice Cream Factory Comaker), it was announced in a statement on Thursday, March 11. ICFC is one of the main ice-cream manufacturers in Spain and Ferrero bought a majority stake in the company in 2019; it now hopes its new “made in Spain” brand will quickly become a market leader.

The Ferrero Group, which closed the financial year 2020 with a turnover of 11,400 million euro, will distribute its new ice creams in Spain, but will also produce for Italy, France, Austria and Germany, in the first phase of its expansion in Europe. This launch is a milestone for the history of the company worldwide, but also for Ferrero Ibérica.

-- Advertisement --



According to Antonella Sottero, CEO of Ferrero Ibérica: “We should be proud because today Spain is writing a very important page in the history of a leading company in the world.”

Sottero explained that: “Ferrero is entering a fast-growing market, which is highly complementary to the company’s existing portfolio from the point of view of seasonality and time of consumption, and which represents a great opportunity.”

_______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ferrero Ice-Cream Production Moves To Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.