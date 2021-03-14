FERNANDO ALONSO Returns On Top Form For Bahrain F1 Testing



Fernando Alonso has returned to Formula 1 today (Saturday 13) in top form, considering only one month ago he was hit by a car, and hospitalised in Switzerland, while out training on a bicycle near to his home.

The Spaniard participated in both the morning and afternoon sessions of the testing in Bahrain with his new Alpine team, racking up a total of 128 laps, and showing no after-effects whatsoever of the jaw operation that he had undergone.

-- Advertisement --



Saturday’s best lap time was recorded by Finland’s Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes, after fitting the soft compound C5 tyres for the afternoon run – the same compound that enabled Pierre Gasly to finish second with the AlphaTauri – although Bottas had only managed six laps before retiring on the Friday session, today he managed 58 laps.

Teammate and seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton also completed 58 laps in the morning, but recorded the worst lap time of the day, saying in his press conference, “It is the second day of testing, so we are only focused on doing our job, so we are not even close to being worried at the moment. We are only focused on trying to understand the car. Everyone is focusing on their program and that is what we are doing”.

Fernando Alonso achieved what he came to do, sending a message to his rivals that he is in top form for his return to Formula 1, finishing the day in tenth position, the Asturian finished ahead of Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher, with fellow Spaniard, Carlos Sainz in thirteenth.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fernando Alonso On Top Form In Bahrain F1 Testing”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.