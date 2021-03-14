Farewell to Mary Priddle

MARY PRIDDLE, a founding member of Crescendo International Choir, passed away after a heart attack on March 8 in Plymouth (Devon).

Mary had returned to the UK for health-related reasons in January and was living near her daughter Kelly.

She founded Crescendo International Choir in 2004 after moving to Torrevieja and, as former choir director Chas Smith said, without Mary, there would have been no Crescendo.

“She did all the hard work, making it possible to let Torrevieja know what was happening. She put adverts in the papers for a pianist and sorted out where to rehearse,” he continued. “All I did was wave my arms and sort out the music we would sing.”

Back in December 2020, the Crescendo Choir sang Christmas carols outdoors in Los Montesinos and halfway through, choir members paused to bid farewell to Mary, who had decided to return to her native Britain.

“That was the last time most of us saw her,” Chris said. “Sadly, since the pandemic, choir members have been unable to gather to mourn the loss of several members and sing the Blessing of Aaron together to say goodbye as they normally would.”

