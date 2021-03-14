Every Adult In UK ‘Set To Get Their First Dose Of Covid Vaccine By Early June’.

EVERY adult in the UK will be offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by early June, reports claim. The countries vaccination teams are reportedly on track to offer every adult at least one jab by June 10.

PM Boris Johnson has vowed to vaccinate every adult in the UK by the end of July- but that target could be beaten weeks in advance if the current pace of the rollout continues, according to The Times. The timeline has reportedly been forecast by research company Airfinity which calculated that the speed of the rollout will save the UK billions of pounds.

-- Advertisement --



A separate estimate in The Telegraph suggested every over-40 in the UK could be vaccinated by Easter. From next week a big boost in supply will see a “rapid increase” in the number of people getting vaccinated after a “dip” at the end of February, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said this week.

If the milestone was achieved, it would be nearly two months before the Government’s target of July 31 – and just in time for ‘all social restrictions to be lifted’ on June 21.

Germany is also likely to hit the same milestone before the rest of Europe, on July 7. The country bought extra doses of Pfizer’s jab to boost its supply of vaccines secured by the EU. Meanwhile, France is on par with the continent and is likely to have jabbed each adult by early August.

Meanwhile, Britain’s coronavirus cases last night began to rise again, because of a huge schools testing campaign. However, all other measures pointed to the outbreak continuing to die out with deaths down on last week and the R rate sinking to its lowest ever level since the start of the pandemic.

Another 6,609 cases and 175 more deaths were announced by the Department of Health.

