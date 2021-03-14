Drone flies high over Almeria

DIPUTACION DRONE: Ten Proteccion Civil volunteers now have AEV licences Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, has provided Almeria province’s Proteccion Civil group with a done.

Ten Proteccion Civil volunteers now have Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (AEV) licences and the Diputacion explained that they will continue perfecting procedures to use the drones in all kinds of emergencies and search and rescue operations.

Fernando Gimenez, Diputacion councillor responsible for Proteccion Civil, explained that drones have demonstrated their effectiveness in rescues and other emergencies.

They are more manoeuvrable than helicopters and can move unhindered over irregular terrain while sending back high-definition images and reducing response times, he said.

