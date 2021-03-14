Drive-Thru Vaccination Centres Plan Could See Millions Get Jabs Through Car Windows

DRIVE-THRU Vaccination Centres Plan Could Soon See Millions Of Brits Get Jabs Through Their Car Windows



In a recent pilot project to test a drive-through vaccination scheme, in a car park near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, 2,300 people received the Covid-19 vaccine jab in a single day, which is 360 per cent more than in a clinic.

Dr Richard West, the senior partner at Woolpit Health Centre, the GP who masterminded the scheme, says he could have vaccinated 6,000 people in a single weekend if he had more supplies, returning a vaccination rate of almost five times the 500-a-day that medics can do in GP practices.

-- Advertisement --



UK health bosses had concerns that such a scheme would be affected by an unpredictable supply of the vaccine, but there was news that up to 10 million extra doses of the Covid vaccine will be made available in the UK in the coming weeks.

Dr West said, “We could be vaccinating millions of people a week using drive-throughs. If the Government really wants to crack on and get us back to normal, this is the way forward”.

A spokesperson for NHS England said, “Although we will continue to open more convenient vaccination centres as supply allows, it’s clear from our progress so far that the biggest factor in how quickly people can get a jab is the availability of supply”.

While Richard Vautrey, from the British Medical Association, said, “Drive-through clinics are a good idea. Some GPs have used them for flu jabs. We should be running them for Covid if we can”.

England currently has no national framework, but mass drive-throughs have been set up in Scotland and Wales, where patients have to park up for 15 minutes after their jab in case they suffer any side-effects.

With a view to testing crowd safety measures, two ‘guinea-pig’ events, the World Snooker Championship in April, and the FA Cup final in May, slimmed-down crowds, will be used to check if they spread the virus or not, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drive-Thru Vaccination Centres Plan Could See Millions Get Jabs Through Car Windows”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.