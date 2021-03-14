Buckingham Palace ‘brings in external legal firm to carry out bullying probe’ over Meghan Markle accusations.

Buckingham Palace has said it will bring in an external independent legal firm to carry out an investigation into claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal staff, reports say. In an unprecedented move that will no doubt increase tensions further, royal staff have decided it would be better if a third party took over the investigation, rather than the in-house inquiry first announced, according to The Sunday Times.

In a heightened escalation of the standoff between the two parties, Meghan Markle has written to the Palace demanding to see documents, emails or text messages relating to the bullying complaint against her, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The bullying claims came days before Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS last Sunday.

In the two-hour special, the Duchess revealed her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, made her cry before her wedding, she didn’t receive help transitioning into royal life and that someone in the royal family raised concerns about “how dark” baby Archie would be when he was born, among other bombshell allegations.

The couple has found themselves at the centre of a historic race row with the British monarchy after Meghan claimed members of the Royals had concerns about “how dark” her son Archie’s skin might be when she was pregnant.

However, it has now emerged that Prince Harry and William have finally “been in contact” amid the Oprah fall out after it was reported they had not spoken for months. During the bombshell interview with Winfrey, Harry also claimed that his family had “cut him off” financially after he and Meghan left the Firm.

But pals of the Prince of Wales have slammed the Duke’s account and accused him of “hypocrisy”. One fiery friend of Charles told the Time: “What f*****g hypocrisy. When Harry and Meghan left last year, they wanted to become ‘financially independent”.

Another reportedly added: “It was a surprise to hear he’d been cut off, given the bank statements. The prince continued to provide Harry and Meghan with financial support after their move to America, while they found their feet.”

