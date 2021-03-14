British Airways Boss Urges Boris To Lift Travel Restrictions

BRITISH AIRWAYS Boss, Sean Doyle, Urges Boris Johnson To Lift The Travel Restrictions



Sean Doyle, the British Airways chief executive, has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift the travel ban and let vaccinated people fly abroad again, capitalising on the successful rollout of the vaccine in the UK.

Mr Doyle told the Mail On Sunday, “We know people want to travel, we know countries want to accept travellers and we believe with testing, vaccination, and technology we can enable that in a way that is seamless and frictionless and allows the industry to get back on its feet again”.

“I hear many heartbreaking stories of people who haven’t been able to visit frail and elderly parents overseas over the course of the last 12 months”, he added.

Ministers are reportedly locked in discussions about whether to allow the resumption of foreign holidays, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak leading concerns over the future of the aviation industry, while No10’s scientific advisers are concerned about the risks of letting Britons leave the country, to holiday in nations in the grip of mutant strains against which the vaccine might be less effective.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary is reportedly leading efforts to devise reciprocal travel arrangements with foreign countries ahead of summer, as popular holiday locations including Spain, Cyprus, Portugal, and Greece have already stated that they hope to welcome vaccinated Brits back in May if possible, while Turkey has said Brits would be welcome even if they have not had the jab, with Mr Johnson’s current travel ban scheduled to be lifted on May 17.

On April 12, the Global Travel Taskforce set up by Mr Shapps and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, will report their recommendations on ‘facilitating a return to international travel as soon as possible, while still managing the risk from imported cases and variants of concern’, and a decision will then be taken whether international travel can resume on May 17 or not.

BA has said they will hold off announcing their summer flying schedule until the Prime Minister sets out the Government’s plans.

