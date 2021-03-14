Britain’s First ‘Dog Detective’ Police Officer Is Appointed

BRITAIN’S First Ever ‘Dog Detective’ Police Officer Is Appointed following a spike in dog theft

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, from the Nottinghamshire Police force, has just been appointed Britain’s first-ever ‘dog detective, after the country has reportedly witnessed a huge increase in the theft of dogs.

Ms Styles-Jones said about her new position, “As an animal lover I relish the prospect of ensuring we take a compassionate response to dog theft and animal cruelty”, speaking as the owner of three chihuahuas named Tink, Jasper, and Josie.

Craig Guildford, Nottinghamshire’s Chief Constable stated, “I want to send a clear message to those who seek to carry out this cold-hearted crime that it will not be tolerated. We will come after you”.

Chief executive for the Dogs Trust, Owen Sharp, said, “Demand for dogs is at an all-time high, and prices for some of the UK’s most desirable dog breeds are at their highest in three years. It is no wonder criminals are taking advantage of the situation”.

Adding, “Current sentencing does very little to deter thieves. Punishment is determined by the monetary value of the dog, meaning perpetrators are often given fines which do not reflect the emotional impact on the families involved”.


Research by the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association, has reportedly shown that some 3.2million households have bought a pet to help ease the loneliness of being in lockdown, however, 5 per cent of those pet owners surveyed said that they had already given their pet up, raising fears about what will happen to those pets when the owners return to working out of their homes again, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

