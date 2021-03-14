Dancing On Ice Puts Fans In Meltdown As Sonny Jay Wins Series After Nail-Biting Final.

Sonny Jay has won Dancing On Ice 2021 after a thrilling final episode of the skating competition. Fans went into meltdown on social media after the winner was announced by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

After being revealed as the winner of the public vote, he said: “That is mental, thank you so much.”

Faye Brookes, who finished second, said: “All I wanted to do was get here. I did it as a personal challenge and it couldn’t have gone to a better guy.” Colin was eliminated first despite getting two perfect scores on the night.

Numerous celebrities were forced to withdraw after sustaining injuries or falling ill and one episode was even cancelled as a result. Jason Donovan was the most recent famous face to withdraw from an episode due to injury, as his back rendering him out of action. It has since been confirmed he has left the show for good.

Denise Van Outen and Billie Shepherd both had to leave the competition permanently as they also sustained painful injuries, while Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Plant were also forced off the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

