BREAKING NEWS: Man shot dead near Paris Eurostar after brandishing a knife at police

A knife-wielding man was shot dead by police near the Eurostar hub in Paris at around 11am on Sunday morning, March 14 after threatening a police officer. According to officials, the officer was standing guard over three mountain bikes while his two colleagues attended to a nearby scene when the individual began verbally threatening him before brandishing the blade.

‘The officer was standing by the mountain bikes while two of his colleagues attended a domestic incident in a nearby building,’ said an investigating source.

-- Advertisement --



‘A man began threatening the policeman, and then approached him with a knife, while ignoring warnings.

‘The officer said he had no option but to open fire with his service pistol, and the knifeman was hit three times before dying on the spot,’ said the source.

According to local news outlet le Figaro, the suspect fled the scene with the officer in pursuit; when the assailant stopped and again threatened the policeman with the knife, the officer shot him.

As is protocol when a police officer discharges his weapon in the line of duty, an official investigation will be carried out by the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IPGN) in Paris.

‘Investigations are being entrusted to the IPGN,’ said a police spokesperson.

‘The exact circumstances of what happened have yet to be established,’ the spokesperson said, who added that the suspect was shot in Rue Boinod, in the 18th district of Paris.

At this time, the Alliance police union believes the incident is unlikely to have been linked to terrorism and was more likely to involve a ‘disturbed person’.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Man Shot Dead Near Paris Eurostar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.