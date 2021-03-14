Boris Johnson Says Britain Must Boost Its Cyber Attack Capacity

BORIS JOHNSON Says Britain Must Boost Its Capacity To Conduct Cyber Attacks On Foreign Enemies



Speaking during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that Britain needed to increase its capacity to conduct cyber attacks on foreign enemies.

In a statement released by his office on Saturday, Mr Johnson said, “Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as airpower did 100 years ago”.

His statement comes as a national security review is due to be published next Tuesday 16, which some media sources have already been saying will include a possible proposed reduction in armed forces personnel.

Referring to the upcoming review in the statement, the PM’s office said, “The review will set out the importance of cyber technology to our way of life, whether it’s defeating our enemies on the battlefield, making the internet a safer place or developing cutting-edge tech to improve people’s lives”.

Mr Johnson said that the National Cyber Force (NCF), which includes spies, defence officials and scientists, would have a permanent base in northern England, as part of the government’s promise of boosting regional development outside London.

The NCF was created last year alongside a dedicated army regiment focused on cyber warfare, and it targets threats including foreign air defence systems and the mobile phones of people the government views as serious criminals or terrorists.

A National Cyber Security Centre was set up in 2016 to advise the government and public on how to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks, as reported by Reuters.

