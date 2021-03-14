BENALÚA, Granada Armed Petrol Station Robber Arrested by Guardia Civil



The Guardia Civil in Granada province has arrested a known criminal from Benalúa, a 41-year-old man with numerous previous police records, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with violence and attempted intimidation, at a petrol station in Benalúa on March 8.

The incident occurred at 3.40pm, when the alleged suspect entered the petrol station and after checking there were no other customers, took a large knife out from his pocket and threatened the station’s employee, while demanding all of the money from the till.

The cashier told the robber that the money was outside and offered to take him to it, but as soon as they were outside, the cashier ran away, and the would-be robber also ran off, in the opposite direction, without any loot.

One hour later, the petrol station owner called the B enalúa Guardia Civil to report the attempted armed robbery, but then both he and his employee changed their minds, in fear of reprisals.

However, the Guardia Civil opened an investigation, and after inspecting the camera footage, even with a mask on, the officers recognised the robber as a known local criminal who they had already arrested previously, and two days later they picked him up and arrested him on suspicion of attempted armed robbery of the petrol station.

