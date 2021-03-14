BARCELONA Fans Want Kun Agüero To Be The First New Signing under Joan Laporta



Argentinian super-striker, Kun Agüero, could be one of the first signings by Barcelona FC’s new president, Joan Laporta for next season, with the prolific scorer due to become a free agent this Summer, and he has already been free to negotiate with any club since January.

His strong friendship with Lionel Messi makes him a key maybe to the club retaining the services of Aguero’s fellow countryman, who has for some months now been rumoured to be looking to move away from the Camp Nou.

-- Advertisement --



Since the confinement with coronavirus, the Argentine has got used to sharing his games with the console live through Twitch, one of today’s largest streaming portals, where his humour and status as a soccer star have made him one of the most-watched on the platform since he joined.

In addition, Agüero is one of those who does not stay anonymous, instead, he is regularly responding and talking to all of his followers through the chat function.

For a few months, the possibility of leaving Manchester City at the end of the season has become one of the central themes in every stream, and the Argentine, although cautious in his choice of words, has not really denied the possibility of a Summer move.

“Everyone writes Barça, Barça, Barça. Let’s hang on a bit. We are still in Manchester City”, responded the Argentine player during his live feed, to the barrage of Twitch messages sent by his followers in the chat, repeating over and over the acronym or the name of the Catalan club.

The forward basically asked fans to show a little respect for his current club, where he has played since 2011, following five years at Atlético de Madrid, following his original move from Independiente.

This is Kun’s eleventh season at The Etihad, his worst season ever, plagued by injury problems, having only played 12 games, racking up just 350 minutes of play.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona Fans Want Kun Agüero To Be The First New Signing”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.