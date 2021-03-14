At Least 15 People Shot and Two Dead After Gunfire Broke Out at a Chicago Party.

TWO people have died after a fatal shooting broke out at a Park Manor business where a party was being held in the early hours of Sunday, March 14, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said as police confirm fifteen people were struck, ranging in age from 20 to 44 years old. Four guns were recovered at the scene.

“One of the patrons began to shoot inside the building striking multiple people,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The incident happened at 4.40am.

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times. Two refused treatment.

Police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks are seen above near the scene of the shooting on Chicago’s South Side and witnesses reported that most of the investigators were inside the building. Others reported what appeared to be a pool of blood on the sidewalk near the door of the building.

Today’s shooting in Chicago appears to be one of the most violent in the area in recent memory. Last July, 15 people were shot outside a Gresham funeral home, but none of the victims died and in 2013, a mass shooting wounded 13 people, including a 3-year-old boy, in Cornell Park near 51st and Wood in Back of the Yards.

