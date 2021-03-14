ASDA recalls kids’ ready meals over fears they contain rubber

Retail chain Asda has issued an urgent safety warning over some of their ready meals designed specifically for children. The company has issued a recall of its own-brand pasta meals over fears they may contain small pieces of blue rubber, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which could pose a serious choking hazard.

The product recall affects Asda’s Little Kids Pasta Bolognese and Little Kids Spaghetti Bolognese, both 150g in weight and with use-by dates of either March 4 or 5, 2021. In addition, the chain is recalling 300g portions of the Spaghetti Bolognaise with a use-by date of March 5. Even though the expiry dates have already passed these items can be kept in the freezer and so many homes may still be at risk.

Asda has advised customers not to feed the ready meals to their children, but instead to bring them back to any store for a full refund, without the need of a receipt.

Asda said in a statement: “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused,” but did not give any further details on the issue.

Just last week, Asda, along with Tesco and Morrisons, had to pull yogurts off their shelves after Danone issued an urgent recall of three of its products over fears they could contain pieces of metal.

