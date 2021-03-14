Anti-Lockdown Demonstrators March Through Copenhagen After Activist Receives 2-Yr Jail Term.

An anti-lockdown group staged a protest in Denmark’s capital last night, Saturday, March 13, to express their solidarity with an activist who was sentenced to two years behind bars for allegedly inciting violence at an earlier demonstration.

Several hundred members of the ‘Men in Black’ anti-lockdown group took to the streets in Copenhagen on Saturday night, lighting red flares and shouting slogans as they moved through the streets. Some demonstrators played the bagpipes and pounded on drums, while others carried a large banner reading “black-clad resistance.” Many demonstrators of them dressed in black, launching fireworks into the air as police escorted the crowd. According to local media, there were no reports of violence and no arrests were made. -- Advertisement --



The demonstration followed the sentencing of a woman who was found guilty of inciting violence during an anti-lockdown protest in January. Speakers who addressed the crowd during Saturday’s march expressed solidarity with the woman, who received two years behind bars due to a controversial provision that allows Danish courts to double sentences if the crime is related to the Covid-19 pandemic. One demonstrator who spoke during Saturday’s event said that freeing the activist had become the group’s first priority, local media reported.

Denmark began easing Covid-19 restrictions in March, allowing shops and some schools to reopen. However, businesses will be required to operate at reduced capacity and teachers and students over the age of 12 returning to school will need to be tested for coronavirus twice a week.

Hundreds of protesters had took to the streets of Denmark’s capital earlier in March, voicing their anger at the country’s ongoing Covid restrictions. The march was organized by the ‘Men in Black’, an anti-lockdown group with thousands of supporters. Protesters carried signs reading ‘Black-Clad Resistance’, ‘COVID 1984’, and ‘Vaccine Passports = Discrimination’.

The march comes after the Danish government announced an extension to many of the restrictions currently in place. The move sees most shops, restaurants, and schools closed until April at the earliest, despite protests from opposition leaders.

There’s also anger at the government’s plan to issue vaccine passports, which the Men in Black and their supporters consider a violation of their human rights. More than 1,000 people were thought to be in attendance, and although police report that the rally was largely peaceful, eight protesters were arrested for setting off fireworks.

