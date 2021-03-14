ANDALUCIA investigates two new South African Covid variant cases

On the anniversary of the first national lockdown in Spain, the Andalucían Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre, has announced on Sunday, March 14 that health authorities are examining two cases of coronavirus which could be the South African variant. One other case of this Covid mutation has already been recorded in the Community.

In an interview on Canal Sur Radio this morning, the minister said that the cases were detected when two passengers arrived into Spain from Tanzania and Senegal. He added that the patients are now in quarantine and authorities are conducting contact tracing.

-- Advertisement --



“New variants are new complications,” Mr Aquirre lamented.

On a positive note, the minister said that April will be “a month of take-off” with some 300,000 weekly doses expected to arrive in Spain from the first of the month.

In general, the positive evolution of the coronavirus pandemic is continuing throughout the Community as Malaga entered the weekend with the lowest number of hospital admissions it has seen in two months. According to the latest data, 224 people were admitted in the province on Saturday, March 13, a figure which hasn’t been seen since January when 216 were admitted on the 16th.

The Health Minister reflected on the difference a year has made and celebrated the fact that the older population in particular has seen a dramatic reduction in hospitalisations.

“After a year they are going out on the streets, seeing their relatives and we have no positives,” he said.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía Investigates Two New Covid Variant Cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.