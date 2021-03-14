Alarming Incident in Australia as Police Investigate Possible Assault of Toddler.

NSW POLICE are investigating the possible assault of a toddler who was found unclothed in a swimming pool changing area at Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Bexley North in Sydney.

The two-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, March 13 and was found half an hour later, in the bathrooms with no clothes on and in the company of a male stranger.

A woman told Daily Mail Australia she was phoned by pool staff to pick up her younger sisters who were swimming at the facility at the time.

“The bathrooms were all closed off with police tape, then all of a sudden a mother was crying and screaming, hugging her son,” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said staff had been looking for an infant who went missing.

“Before that the whole pool was searching for the infant, including all the lifeguards”‘ she said.

She said the two-year-old boy was “found in a bathroom with another male”.

“When they did find the boy all you see was police rocked up and everything was closed off and other members in the pool heard from lifeguard the exact same thing that he was found in the bathroom with someone he does not know,” she said.

The centre addressed concerned parents on its Facebook page, confirming police are investigating an allegation of a possible assault and will release a statement if one is required.

“We appreciate your concern on the matter regarding a child separated from their parent at the facility yesterday,” it said on Sunday.

“The facility was closed this morning as a precaution in case further investigation was required.

“The safety of our staff and patrons are our number one priority and the facility remains safe to attend.

The centre said it was “not aware of any risk to child safety”.

