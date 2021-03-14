Aitor Karanka On The Brink Of Being Sacked By Birmingham City.

AITOR KARANKA is rumoured to have departed Birmingham City Football Club after just eight months in charge at the club. His departure looks likely to be confirmed on Monday, March 15.

-- Advertisement --



The Blues are three points outside the relegation zone, however, Rotherham has four games in hand and are just three points behind.

The club’s owners have allegedly acted following Saturday’s dismal 3-0 defeat against Bristol City, in which they could not even manage a shot on target. It appears the club hope to have a new head coach in position in time for Wednesday’s game at home to Reading.

It has been reported that players were informed of the club’s decision overnight after Aitor Karanka’s reign returned 13 points from a possible 57 and the worst home record in the division.

Although reports are currently unconfirmed by the club, we will have to wait to see whether the Spaniard has been sacked or has resigned. However, speaking after Saturday’s game, Karanka replied defiantly: “No chance,” when questioned about the prospect of him resigning despite the club’s disastrous form.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aitor Karanka On The Brink Of Being Sacked By Birmingham City”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.