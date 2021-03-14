A 28-YEAR-OLD man has died following a car crash in Marbella.

The Marbella crash, which reportedly took place between a motorcycle and a car, has left a 28-year-old man dead.

According to reports, the accident saw the two vehicles involved in the collision catch light after the crash took place at kilometre 174 of the A-7.

According to the Andalusia 112 Emergency service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Administration Public and Interior of the Board, a 28-year-old young man died yesterday at around 8.30 pm after a traffic accident between a motorcycle and a car on the A-7 highway as it passes through Marbella.

Members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and fire services from Marbella and San Pedro travelled to the scene.

According to sources, the accident took place after a female motorist entered the road in San Pedro at junction 174 and drove in the wrong direction, apparently colliding head-on with a delivery driver, killing him instantly.

A video of the incident appears to shows a white car pulling off the road, with its front damaged, while further up the road there is a burning vehicle, believed to belong to the man who was killed.

