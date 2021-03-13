Working together for tourism

ADRA’S mayor Manuel Cortes and the Junta de Andalucia will work together to boost local tourism and promote the town.

During a recent meeting also attended by Elisa Fernandez and Pedro Peña, Adra’s Tourism and Sports councillors, Cortes and the Junta’s Tourism delegate, Victor Garcia Egea, discussed the town’s future needs in helping tourism to “take off.”

“In order to do this, solid collaboration between the administrations is essential,” the mayor said.

The meeting focused on the town hall’s tourism plans, he explained, and expressed satisfaction at Garcia Egea’s “total willingness” to collaborate on helping historic Adra to occupy the position it deserved while highlighting its potential as an important Almeria tourist municipality.

Referring to the town’s 14 kilometres of beaches, agriculture and fishing industry, Cortes said that the town hall and the Junta would be working to highlight Adra’s strengths in ways that would be attractive both to the town’s residents as its visitors.”

