Victim in Acid Attack Says El Melillero Threatened Ex-Girlfriend

ONE of the victims in an acid attack in Cartama has said El Melillero had threatened his ex-girlfriend.

The victim, a friend of El Melillero’s ex-girlfriend, said he had previously threatened the woman.

Cristina, who is the friend of El Melillero’s girlfriend Sandra, was with her when both women had acid thrown at them in Cartama.

She has reportedly told police El Melillero has threatened Sandra, saying he would “destroy her beautiful face.”

The woman also told police that the night before the acid attack, the women had been in a car trying to park when El Melillero turned up and asked Sandra to lower her window. The women instead drove away, parking elsewhere.

The news comes after police in Malaga arrested a man they think may have thrown the acid used in the El Melillero case.

While police previously thought the acid attack was carried out by Jose Arcadio D N, known as El Melillero, they may now believe an as yet unnamed co-conspirator was the one who threw the acid, with El Melillero planning the crime, according to media reports.

The latest suspect has now been arrested on suspicion of being co-conspirator of the acid attack which was carried out against El Melillero’s ex-girlfriend and one of her friends in Cartama, Malaga.

While the two victims named El Melillero as the man who had thrown acid at them, witnesses also reported seeing another man escaping with El Melillero by car, leading police to search for him.

The man was eventually found during the search in Fuengirola.

