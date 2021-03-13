UK Pubs And Restaurants ‘Absolutely Chockered’ With Thousands Of Bookings For Next Months Reopening.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open in step two of the Government’s “roadmap” out of lockdown, which is due to begin on Apr 12. Such is the demand that many people have actually booked a day off so as not to miss out.

Celebrity Chef Rick Stein said 20,000 customers had already booked into its Cornish restaurants in the last two weeks alone, while D&D has reported taking 50,000 reservations already.

Fuller’s, which owns 400 pubs, stated: ‘We’re actually taking an excessive stage of bookings – folks clearly can’t wait to get again to the pub, which is nice to see.’

In a document that is close to 60 pages long, four stages have been outlined for reopening which roughly corresponds to the months of March, April, May and June. While setting out the four steps on Monday, Feb 22, the Prime Minister stressed that this process should be “cautious, but also irreversible”.

Restrictions in England will be eased in all areas of the country at the same time, and outdoor activities have been prioritised as the best way to allow these changes.

Therefore, pubs and restaurants will open in two stages – first by offering outdoor service only. Businesses will have to wait at least another five weeks, when the third step of the roadmap kicks in on May 17, before they can serve customers inside.

For the time being though, venues remain closed in England, permitted to offer food and non-alcoholic drinks via takeaway, click-and-collect and drive-through only. For the hospitality industry, the focus has been not only on when exactly pubs, restaurants, cafés and bars can reopen, but with what level of restrictions will apply.

