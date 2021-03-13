Today Marks The 25th anniversary Of The Dunblane Massacre.



Twenty five years since the Dunblane massacre, one victim’s family has told LBC they will never stop fighting to keep others safe from gun violence. The tragedy remains the worst mass shooting in British history.

Sixteen Primary 1 pupils and their teacher were killed during a PE lesson on the 13th of March 1996, when killer Thomas Hamilton walked in to the gym of Dunblane Primary and opened fire.

-- Advertisement --



More than a dozen others were wounded, only surviving because their teachers managed to get them inside a storage cupboard. The atrocity left a scar on the small town near Stirling, but led to the transformation of UK firearms legislation, largely thanks to campaigning by bereaved relatives.

The Snowdrop Campaign, which took its name from the only spring flower in bloom at the time of the shootings, succeeded in changing the law to ban private handguns in the UK and making our controls some of the tightest in the world.

The parents of a 5-year-old victim, Emma Crozier, were among those who fought to overhaul gun control rules. Now, their younger children, Jack and Ellie, are continuing their legacy by joining forces with US campaigners to focus on the country’s gun violence problem, which claimed 41,000 lives last year.

Ellie said they’ll honour Emma and her classmates through action: “Me and Jack have always been very vocal, and that is because of who our parents are and the work they did, and what happened to our family and our town.

“It’s become more of a need as a human to do what’s right…we get a platform, of course, we should use it.”

Those who died at Dunblane were teacher Gwen Mayor, 45, five-year-old pupils Victoria Clydesdale, Emma Crozier, Melissa Currie, Charlotte Dunn, Kevin Hasell, Ross Irvine, David Kerr, Mhairi McBeath, Abigail McLennan, Emily Morton, Sophie North, John Petrie, Joanna Ross, Hannah Scott, Megan Turner, and six-year-old Brett McKinnon

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Today Marks The 25th anniversary Of The Dunblane Massacre”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.