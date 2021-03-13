Tenerife Police Bust Organisation Trafficking Immigrants And Drugs

TENERIFE Police Bust An Organisation And Arrest 20 People Involved In Trafficking Immigrants And Drugs



The National Police force on the island of Tenerife has dismantled an organisation allegedly involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants from Morocco into Tenerife, which was also bringing in hashish, arresting 20 people in the process, 14 Moroccan, and 6 Spanish nationals.

A statement from the police told how the gang brought the immigrants across from the western Moroccan coast, in boats that were hardly fit for the dangerous trip, while at the same time shipping quantities of hashish in the same boats.

The operation that resulted in the arrest of the gang members was initiated after police officers had apprehended several people involved in the exchange of a kilo of cocaine for 30 kilos of hashish and a significant sum of cash, during which a migrant was discovered to have been transferred by the organisation, to Tenerife, from Gran Canaria, where he had landed originally from Morocco.

This person was then found to have worked in the restaurant that one of the gang ran in Tenerife, without a work contract, and lived in a storage room located on the ground floor, which lacked the minimum conditions of habitability, with no light, ventilation, toilet, etc.

Further investigations by police officers led to the interception of a boat as it was due to depart from Morocco, containing 12 immigrants, and laden with a cargo of hashish.

A subsequent search of nine properties in Tenerife uncovered around 50kg of hashish, 1.5kg of cocaine, €63,870 in cash, six vehicles, a motorcycle, 12 telephone terminals, and various documentation.

