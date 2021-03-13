Teacher at centre for the disabled jailed for seven years for sexual abuse

Teacher at centre for the disabled in Motril jailed for seven years for sexual abuse.

THE Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia heard the workshop teacher took advantage of a severely disabled user in a shower room at the centre in Motril.

The court threw out an appeal by the defendant Rafael AZ, and upheld the sentence, with an additional five year disqualification from working within the sector.

The convicted abuser worked at a specialised center in Motril teaching a ceramic workshop in which his victim, who has cerebral palsy and is registered 98 per cent disabled, took part.

The abuse took place between the end of September and the beginning of December 2015 when, according to EFE, Rafael AZ accompanied the victim to the bathroom during the ceramic workshops.

It was during these moments he took advantage of the fact they were alone in the shower area to abuse his victim.

The Superior Court dismissed the appeal, giving “full credibility to the victim’s testimony which was supported by evidence reports”.

The defendant has also been ordered to pay €6,000 compensation to his victim, along with court costs and those incurred by the family in a subsequent private prosecution.

