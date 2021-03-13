Student Denied Work Placement Due To Lack Of Changing Rooms ‘For Girls’

FEMALE student from Galicia denied work placement due to lack of changing rooms ‘for girls’

Less than a week on from the commemoration of International Women’s Day, it seems that workplace inequality is still causing problems in Spain, as was experienced by a student of the Labor University of A Coruña. She is the only woman in a class of 19 men and is also the top student in the program, yet she was refused a work placement while all of her male counterparts were accepted. The reason? She is woman and the traditionally male-dominated workplace of welders simply doesn’t have the facilities to accommodate her.

“My dream is to become a welder,” the young student told Spanish daily Informacion. There are 20 in the class, 19 boys and me. Everyone has gotten practices except me. They told me there were no changing rooms, clothes or bathrooms for girls.”

Through support from her fellow students, tutors and a HVAC and Welding teacher, the young woman was eventually able to secure a placement at a more-open minded establishment, but her mother said the initial rejection was still a bitter pill to swallow.

“She came home with tears in her eyes. As a woman, as a mother and as a feminist, my blood boiled,” the furious mum said.

“She decides to go for it in a man’s world, and it turns out that she is the best in her class. Then she wonders why she can’t do the same as everyone else.”

“It does not fit in my head that these practices still exist. You have to give visibility to these things”, the woman’s mother concluded.

