Spanish Woman Hospitalised After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

SPANISH woman hospitalised in Salamanca with a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

A 26-year-old woman was admitted to Salamanca Hospital on Friday, March 12 after presenting with pain and a severe swelling in her arm. Following tests, doctors determined that the patient was suffering from a blood clot. According to a report by Spanish news outlet, Salamanca24horas, the woman had received the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on February 20, but it has not been disclosed if she was inoculated with the ABV5300 batch which is currently under investigation. She is not believed to have had any underlying health conditions.

According to the report, the woman was quickly treated with an anticoagulant and has since been released from hospital. Medics will now investigate whether or not the clot is linked to the vaccination.

Speaking on RNE’s Las Mananas programme on Friday morning, Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias insisted that “AstraZeneca is a safe vaccine. This is what the European Medicines Agency and the Spanish Medicines Agency say.” She added that “there is no causal effect between the vaccine and blood clots.”

Likewise, the World Health Organisation has urged countries to continue using the jab, stating that an expert advisory committee is currently looking at the vaccine but insisted there is no reason not to use it.

Dr Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO, said: “It’s very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine. All that we look at is what we always look at: Any safety signal must be investigated.”

