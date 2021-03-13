Spain Latest Vaccination Data Show 6.6 Million Doses Received

SPAIN’S latest vaccination figures show 6.6 million doses have been received.

The figures, which show that 6.6 million vaccination doses have arrived in Spain, also reveal that 5.3 million of those have been administered.

In total, Spain has received 6,655,195 doses of vaccines, while 5,352,767 have been administered.

The news comes after it emerged Spain is now receiving one million doses a week. However, Spain’s government says the country will receive a further 30 million doses between April and June, moving the figure to 2.3 million received a week.

Meanwhile, yesterday the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued emergency use authorisation for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

A day earlier, the European Union also approved the shot.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid is another step closer to controlling the pandemic.

“But the hope offered by these tools will not materialise unless they are made available to all people in all countries.

“I urge governments and companies to live up to their commitments and to use all solutions at their disposal to ramp up production so that these tools become truly global public goods, available and affordable to all, and a shared solution to the global crisis.”

The body said there was “ample data from large clinical trials” showing that the Johnson & Johnson shot was effective among adults.

Studies have shown the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66 per cent effective in protecting any cases of moderate to severe illness and 85 per cent effective against severe cases of Covid.

It also completely prevented hospitalisations and deaths four weeks after vaccination.

