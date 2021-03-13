SARAH HARDING says this past Christmas was ‘probably my last’ as her cancer spreads

Girls Aloud pop sensation Sarah Harding has revealed that she doesn’t expect to see another Christmas as her cancer has now spread to her spine and is likely terminal. The singer, who spends much of her free time in the Costa del Sol’s Marbella, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2020 before revealing on Twitter that, following a mastectomy and an aggressive round of chemo, the disease had continued to spread.

In her new book, Hear Me Out, published by The Times, the 39-year-old singer bravely speaks about her prognosis.

-- Advertisement --



“In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.” She later adds: “I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left.”

Sarah revealed that doctors have confirmed that a secondary tumour has developed on her spine and could spread to her brain, but the pop star says that while people may consider her “vain”, she won’t accept radiation therapy as she doesn’t want to risk losing her hair.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to spend whatever time I have left hiding away,” she writes.

“I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be.”

“I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time… a way to say thank you and goodbye.”

Girls Aloud became a household name worldwide after forming on ITV hit show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and taking the charts by storm.

Sarah has appeared in the St Trinian’s franchise, along with a major role in the thriller Bad Day, and also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sarah Harding Says Christmas Was ‘Probably My Last’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.