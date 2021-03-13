Sarah Everard Vigil In Clapham Cancelled Say Organisers.

A vigil planned to commemorate Sarah Everard has been cancelled, organisers have said. Organisers from Reclaim These Streets said: “Update: We are sorry to confirm that our Clapham vigil scheduled for tonight is cancelled.”

They added: “Instead, we are fundraising £320,000 for women’s causes: £10K for every proposed fine for the 32 vigils originally scheduled.” A High Court judge on Friday refused to intervene in a legal battle between organisers of vigils, and the Metropolitan Police.

Vigil organisers pointed to a lack of “constructive engagement from the police.”

“Our plan was to hold a short gathering on Clapham Common, centred around a minute of silence to remember Sarah Everard and all women lost to violence,” they said in a statement today, Saturday morning.

“In light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we were forced to cancel this event.”

Tom Hickman QC, representing Reclaim These Streets, urged the High Court to make a declaration that would “require the police to think again about whether or not this demonstration is in fact a legitimate exercise of [human] rights of those participating in it”.

Mr Hickman said coronavirus laws required people to have a“reasonable excuse” to gather in public, asking: “What could be more reasonable than exercising your right to protest?”

MET officer to appear in court

WAYNE Couzens will appear in custody at Westminster magistrates’ court today, March 13, after he was charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

In an unusual departure from normal protocol, the Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges instead of the police. The 33-year-old had been walking home from Clapham last week when she vanished sparking a huge manhunt.

Armed cop Wayne Couzens, 48, has also been arrested over a separate incident of indecent exposure. The police watchdog is now investigating whether officers responded “appropriately” to a report linked to Couzens three days before Sarah disappeared.

