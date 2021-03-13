Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas Confirm Separation in Joint Statement

SARA CARBONERO and husband Iker Casillas have confirmed their separation in a joint statement.

The celebrity couple has released a joint statement with Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas confirming their separation.

In a statement confirming the end of their 11 year relationship the couple, who married in 2016 and have two children, said: “It is a very thoughtful decision and one that we made by mutual agreement.”

They explained: “Our priority is, from love and commitment, to share the well-being and education of our children and protect them so that they grow up in a stable and healthy environment.”

Spanish goalkeeper Casillas and journalist Carbonero had most recently been living in Madrid following the end of Casillas’s football career.

The couple have had a series of health problems in recent years, with Iker suffering a heart attack while training with Portugese side Porto last year. The incident accelerated his retirement from professional football. Sara was then found to have ovarian cancer that had to be treated for more than a year.

Since moving back to Spain after Casillas finished playing football professionally, the couple have reportedly been living separately but have been seen together while Sara undergoes treatment for further health problems.

Casillas has been to a clinic frequently with Sara and they were seen leaving the hospital in the same car, leading to hopes they could get back together in the future.

The former couple had also been seen having lunch together.

