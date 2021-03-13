RYANAIR Launches Covid-19 Wallet And Predicts Holidays To Return From June



Ryanair has announced the launch of its new Covid-19 travel wallet with a view to offering an easy way for airline passengers to prove they have been vaccinated, as the company holds out the hope that the vaccine rollout in the UK will see people being able to go on holidays abroad this Summer.

A spokesman said the company is also confident that the EU’s current vaccine programme could see the removal of travel restrictions in time for people to go on their summer holidays.

Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady, said, “We are very pleased to launch this Ryanair Covid-19 Travel Wallet as we prepare for the return of family holidays in Summer ’21.

He continued, “Many Ryanair customers will be taking their first holiday in over a year, adhering to new travel guidelines, and this Covid-19 Travel Wallet allows customers to store all of their Covid documents such as PCR test results, passenger locator forms, and vaccine certificates in the one location with zero fuss or paperwork to worry about”.

Ryanair says they hope the wallet will make travel as “seamless as possible for customers this summer”, but stressed that some countries might ask for extra documentation before allowing a passenger entry, and that it will also continue the “zero change fee” for customers who are unable to fly on their originally planned dates.

