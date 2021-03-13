Robert Downey Jr and Bruce Willis nominated for ‘worst acting’ at this year’s Razzies.

ALSO known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the ceremony ‘honours’ the worst films of the year, with The Emoji Movie one of the recent ‘celebrated’ movies.

And this year. the 41st Razzies Award ceremony next month, Robert Downey Jr’s critically-panned remake of Dr Dolittle has earned him the dubious honour of multiple nominations.

He’s up for worst actor and ‘worst screen combo’ for teaming up with his ‘unconvincing Welsh accent’ in the film slammed by many critics.

The Guardian wrote: “Every time Downey opens his mouth to say something unintelligible, the film dies a bit more.”

Elsewhere, Bruce Willis – Breach has been nominated for ‘worst supporting actor’ in Hard Kill AND Survive the Night, up against Arnold Schwarzeneggar for his role in Iron Mask.

Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway is among the nominees for worst actress for both her portrayal of journalist Elena McMahon in the Netflix flop The Last Thing He Wanted, and her performance as the Grand High Witch in Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

Bizarrely, Glenn Close has nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie for the same role in Hillbilly Elegy.

The worst films nominated this year are: Absolute Proof, Dolittle, Fantasy Island and Sia’s directorial debut Music, while Polish erotic thriller 365 Days up for six ‘gongs’.

